Grizzlies vs. Lakers Injury Report Today - February 28
The Memphis Grizzlies' (36-23) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Tuesday, February 28 matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (29-32) at FedExForum. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET.
The Grizzlies head into this matchup after a 112-94 victory against the Nuggets on Saturday. Ja Morant totaled 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Grizzlies.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out
|Knee
|8.6
|11.6
|2.3
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
Lakers Injuries: D'Angelo Russell: Questionable (Ankle), Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), LeBron James: Out (Foot)
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
Grizzlies Season Insights
- The Grizzlies score only two fewer points per game (115.9) than the Lakers give up (117.9).
- Memphis has a 23-3 record when putting up more than 117.9 points.
- The Grizzlies' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 111.5 points a contest compared to the 115.9 they've averaged this year.
- Memphis connects on 11.3 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 34.3% rate (24th in the NBA), compared to the 13 per outing its opponents make while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc.
- The Grizzlies record 110.8 points per 100 possessions (24th in the league), while allowing 107.1 points per 100 possessions (first in the NBA).
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-8.5
|234
