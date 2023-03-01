Bellarmine vs. Liberty Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 1
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game between the Liberty Lady Flames (21-7) and Bellarmine Knights (9-21) going head to head at Knights Hall has a projected final score of 72-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Liberty, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on March 1.
The Knights are coming off of a 69-51 win over Queens (NC) in their last outing on Saturday.
Bellarmine vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Bellarmine vs. Liberty Score Prediction
- Prediction: Liberty 72, Bellarmine 58
Bellarmine Schedule Analysis
- On January 14, the Knights captured their best win of the season, an 85-77 victory over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 206) in our computer rankings.
- The Knights have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (seven).
Bellarmine 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 at home over Jacksonville (No. 224) on January 21
- 60-40 at home over Evansville (No. 266) on December 8
- 62-35 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 320) on February 16
- 72-65 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 329) on November 23
- 65-59 at home over North Florida (No. 337) on January 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Bellarmine Performance Insights
- The Knights have a -235 scoring differential, falling short by 7.8 points per game. They're putting up 60.4 points per game to rank 268th in college basketball and are allowing 68.2 per contest to rank 279th in college basketball.
- Bellarmine is scoring 61.8 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 1.4 more points per game than its season average (60.4).
- Offensively, the Knights have performed better in home games this season, averaging 62.8 points per game, compared to 57.7 per game on the road.
- In 2022-23, Bellarmine is surrendering 61.9 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 74.9.
- In their last 10 games, the Knights have been racking up 58.3 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 60.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.