Kentucky vs. Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest features the Florida Gators (16-13) and the Kentucky Wildcats (10-18) clashing at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 70-68 win for Florida according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on March 1.
The Wildcats' most recent outing on Sunday ended in an 83-63 loss to Tennessee.
Kentucky vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Kentucky vs. Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida 70, Kentucky 68
Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- Against the Missouri Tigers, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Wildcats registered their best win of the season on January 29, a 77-54 home victory.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (10).
- Kentucky has six losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.
Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-75 on the road over Florida (No. 98) on January 15
- 80-74 on the road over Minnesota (No. 131) on December 7
- 79-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 209) on November 13
- 70-44 over Dayton (No. 243) on November 23
- 82-56 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 283) on December 4
Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Wildcats have a -52 scoring differential, falling short by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 67.4 points per game, 143rd in college basketball, and are allowing 69.3 per contest to rank 298th in college basketball.
- In SEC games, Kentucky has averaged 4.3 fewer points (63.1) than overall (67.4) in 2022-23.
- The Wildcats score 66.5 points per game at home, and 68.1 on the road.
- At home Kentucky is conceding 66.8 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than it is on the road (75.3).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Wildcats are posting 63.4 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than their season average (67.4).
