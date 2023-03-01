Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 1
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats (20-9, 11-5 SEC) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (16-13, 9-7 SEC) meet at Rupp Arena on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The matchup has no line set.
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Where: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Kentucky Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 17 of Kentucky's 27 games with a set total have hit the over (63%).
- The Wildcats are 14-13-0 against the spread this season.
- Both Kentucky and Vanderbilt have covered the spread 51.9% of the time this year, resulting in a 14-13-0 ATS record for the Wildcats and a 14-13-0 tally for the Commodores.
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kentucky
|75
|147
|67.2
|139.1
|140.3
|Vanderbilt
|72
|147
|71.9
|139.1
|138.4
Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends
- Kentucky has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Wildcats have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 games.
- The Wildcats have compiled a 10-6-0 conference record against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats put up 75 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 71.9 the Commodores give up.
- Kentucky is 10-7 against the spread and 14-4 overall when scoring more than 71.9 points.
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kentucky
|14-13-0
|17-10-0
|Vanderbilt
|14-13-0
|16-11-0
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits
|Kentucky
|Vanderbilt
|14-3
|Home Record
|11-5
|5-3
|Away Record
|4-6
|9-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-9-0
|5-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-3-0
|79.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.9
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.9
|10-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|5-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-2-0
