Wednesday's game between the UT Martin Skyhawks (13-16) and Morehead State Eagles (10-19) squaring off at Ford Center has a projected final score of 71-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UT Martin, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Skyhawks beat the Eagles 74-60 on Saturday when they last played.

Morehead State vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Morehead State vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 71, Morehead State 56

Morehead State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Eagles beat the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 70-68 on February 2.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Skyhawks are 1-8 (.111%) -- tied for the 28th-most losses.

Morehead State has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (nine).

Morehead State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-61 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 278) on January 5

63-59 at home over Bellarmine (No. 299) on December 4

81-58 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 309) on December 29

64-60 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 313) on January 28

59-54 at home over Presbyterian (No. 317) on November 26

Morehead State Performance Insights