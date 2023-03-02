The Alabama Crimson Tide (20-9) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Kentucky Wildcats (11-18) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The game airs on SEC Network.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Kentucky vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score 8.2 more points per game (67.6) than the Crimson Tide allow (59.4).

When Kentucky gives up fewer than 70.3 points, it is 6-5.

Kentucky is 10-12 when it scores more than 59.4 points.

The 70.3 points per game the Crimson Tide put up are only 1.5 more points than the Wildcats allow (68.8).

When Alabama totals more than 68.8 points, it is 13-3.

Alabama has an 18-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.6 points.

This year the Crimson Tide are shooting 41.1% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Wildcats give up.

The Wildcats' 37.8 shooting percentage is 7.7 lower than the Crimson Tide have given up.

