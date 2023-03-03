Louisville vs. Wake Forest Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game at Greensboro Coliseum has the Louisville Cardinals (21-10) matching up with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-15) at 11:00 AM ET on March 3. Our computer prediction projects a 68-60 win for Louisville, who are favored by our model.
The Cardinals are coming off of a 68-65 loss to Notre Dame in their most recent game on Sunday.
Louisville vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Louisville vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 68, Wake Forest 60
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals' signature win this season came in a 71-63 victory against the No. 12 Texas Longhorns on November 20.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 6-9 (.400%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins, but also tied for the 27th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Louisville is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on February 5
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 26) on January 15
- 71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 49) on February 23
- 79-67 on the road over Syracuse (No. 59) on January 29
- 86-77 at home over Syracuse (No. 59) on December 29
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game with a +280 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.2 points per game (49th in college basketball) and allow 64.2 per outing (178th in college basketball).
- Louisville's offense has been less effective in ACC action this season, averaging 69.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 73.2 PPG.
- Offensively, the Cardinals have played better at home this year, posting 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game on the road.
- Defensively, Louisville has been better at home this year, giving up 62.4 points per game, compared to 64.9 away from home.
- On offense, the Cardinals have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 66.7 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 73.2 they've put up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.