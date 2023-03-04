Saturday's contest at Greensboro Coliseum has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-4) taking on the Louisville Cardinals (22-10) at 12:00 PM ET on March 4. Our computer prediction projects a 72-63 victory for Notre Dame, who are favored by our model.

The Cardinals' most recent contest on Friday ended in a 74-48 win over Wake Forest.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 72, Louisville 63

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' best win of the season came in a 71-63 victory against the No. 12 Texas Longhorns on November 20.

The Cardinals have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (six), but also have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).

Louisville has eight wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Fighting Irish are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 26) on January 15

71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on February 23

79-67 on the road over Syracuse (No. 59) on January 29

86-77 at home over Syracuse (No. 59) on December 29

Louisville Performance Insights