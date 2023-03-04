Louisville vs. Notre Dame Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at Greensboro Coliseum has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-4) taking on the Louisville Cardinals (22-10) at 12:00 PM ET on March 4. Our computer prediction projects a 72-63 victory for Notre Dame, who are favored by our model.
The Cardinals' most recent contest on Friday ended in a 74-48 win over Wake Forest.
Louisville vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Louisville vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 72, Louisville 63
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals' best win of the season came in a 71-63 victory against the No. 12 Texas Longhorns on November 20.
- The Cardinals have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (six), but also have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).
- Louisville has eight wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Fighting Irish are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on February 5
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 26) on January 15
- 71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on February 23
- 79-67 on the road over Syracuse (No. 59) on January 29
- 86-77 at home over Syracuse (No. 59) on December 29
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game (posting 73.2 points per game, 48th in college basketball, and conceding 63.7 per outing, 159th in college basketball) and have a +306 scoring differential.
- Louisville scores fewer points in conference play (69.9 per game) than overall (73.2).
- In 2022-23 the Cardinals are scoring 6.1 more points per game at home (77.2) than on the road (71.1).
- Louisville allows 62.4 points per game at home, and 64.9 on the road.
- Over their last 10 games, the Cardinals are putting up 69 points per contest, compared to their season average of 73.2.
