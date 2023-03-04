El Ellis is a player to watch when the Louisville Cardinals (4-26, 2-17 ACC) and the Virginia Cavaliers (22-6, 14-5 ACC) meet at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday. Gametime is slated for 2:00 PM ET.

Louisville's Last Game

In its most recent game, Louisville lost to Virginia Tech on Tuesday, 71-54. Ellis scored a team-high 14 points (and added zero assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM El Ellis 14 2 0 1 0 1 Mike James 14 5 0 0 0 0 JJ Traynor 9 6 0 0 2 1

Louisville Players to Watch

Jae'Lyn Withers is posting 9.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 42.6% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

The Cardinals get 9.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Mike James.

JJ Traynor gets the Cardinals 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is averaging a team-best 5.5 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 6.7 points and 0.5 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the field.

