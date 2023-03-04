Murray State vs. UIC Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Credit Union 1 Arena has the Murray State Racers (14-14) squaring off against the UIC Flames (16-14) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 63-62 win for Murray State, so expect a tight matchup.
In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Racers secured a 77-64 victory against Valparaiso.
Murray State vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago, Illinois
Murray State vs. UIC Score Prediction
- Prediction: Murray State 63, UIC 62
Murray State Schedule Analysis
- The Racers notched their best win of the season on January 11, when they claimed a 64-46 victory over the Belmont Bruins, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 61) in our computer rankings.
Murray State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 51-44 on the road over Kentucky (No. 99) on December 16
- 59-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 165) on November 19
- 83-69 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 180) on February 19
- 68-55 at home over UIC (No. 205) on December 30
- 71-52 on the road over UT Martin (No. 216) on November 30
Murray State Performance Insights
- The Racers outscore opponents by 2.2 points per game (posting 68.5 points per game, 120th in college basketball, and conceding 66.3 per contest, 236th in college basketball) and have a +60 scoring differential.
- Murray State scores more in conference action (68.6 points per game) than overall (68.5).
- The Racers are scoring more points at home (70.4 per game) than away (66.5).
- In 2022-23 Murray State is allowing 2.6 fewer points per game at home (65.0) than on the road (67.6).
- While the Racers are posting 68.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their previous 10 games, producing 69.9 a contest.
