Sunday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (26-4) and Louisville Cardinals (23-10) going head-to-head at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia Tech, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on March 5.

The Cardinals head into this game after a 64-38 victory against Notre Dame on Saturday.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 68, Louisville 64

Louisville Schedule Analysis

On March 4, the Cardinals registered their signature win of the season, a 64-38 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25.

The Cardinals have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (seven), but also have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).

Louisville has eight wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

71-63 over Texas (No. 12/AP Poll)) on November 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 26) on January 15

71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 53) on February 23

79-67 on the road over Syracuse (No. 59) on January 29

Louisville Performance Insights