Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (26-4) and Louisville Cardinals (23-10) going head-to-head at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia Tech, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on March 5.
The Cardinals head into this game after a 64-38 victory against Notre Dame on Saturday.
Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 68, Louisville 64
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- On March 4, the Cardinals registered their signature win of the season, a 64-38 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Cardinals have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (seven), but also have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).
- Louisville has eight wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 12/AP Poll)) on November 20
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on February 5
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 26) on January 15
- 71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 53) on February 23
- 79-67 on the road over Syracuse (No. 59) on January 29
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have a +332 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.0 points per game. They're putting up 72.9 points per game, 51st in college basketball, and are allowing 62.9 per outing to rank 137th in college basketball.
- Louisville scores fewer points in conference action (69.9 per game) than overall (72.9).
- At home the Cardinals are scoring 77.2 points per game, 6.1 more than they are averaging away (71.1).
- At home, Louisville gives up 62.4 points per game. On the road, it concedes 64.9.
- The Cardinals have fared worse offensively over their previous 10 games, generating 69.7 points per contest, 3.2 fewer points their than season average of 72.9.
