Monday's contest between the Cleveland State Vikings (28-4) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (17-13) at Indiana Farmers Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-61 and heavily favors Cleveland State to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on March 6.

The Norse are coming off of a 59-58 win against Youngstown State in their most recent game on Thursday.

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 71, Northern Kentucky 61

Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

Against the Cleveland State Vikings, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Norse secured their best win of the season on January 22, a 73-69 home victory.

Based on the RPI, the Vikings have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 89th-most in the nation.

Northern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

75-53 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 158) on November 20

59-58 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 173) on March 2

101-95 at home over Lipscomb (No. 178) on November 10

79-69 at home over IUPUI (No. 180) on February 6

79-69 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 209) on December 8

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights