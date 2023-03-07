Jaren Jackson Jr. and D'Angelo Russell are two players to watch on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Memphis Grizzlies (38-25) match up with the Los Angeles Lakers (31-34) at Crypto.com Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Game Day: Tuesday, March 7

Tuesday, March 7 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Watch Jackson, Anthony Davis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Grizzlies' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Grizzlies lost to the Clippers on Sunday, 135-129. Their leading scorer was Desmond Bane with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 30 4 6 0 1 4 Tyus Jones 25 3 12 5 0 5 Jaren Jackson Jr. 24 5 2 2 2 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jackson averages a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 16.8 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 49.1% from the field and 34% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bane puts up 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyus Jones is averaging 9.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds per contest.

Dillon Brooks averages 14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 38.9% from the floor and 31.9% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brandon Clarke puts up 10 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 65.6% from the floor.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 20.9 6 4.2 1.2 0.7 2.6 Jaren Jackson Jr. 17.7 5.9 0.9 1.4 3.2 1.6 Xavier Tillman 9 6.1 2.4 0.9 0.7 0.1 Brandon Clarke 7.2 5.4 1.5 0.5 0.4 0 Tyus Jones 6.9 1.3 4.1 0.8 0.1 1.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.