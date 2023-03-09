Thursday's contest at Ford Center at The Star has the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (17-12) taking on the UAB Blazers (14-16) at 2:30 PM ET on March 9. Our computer prediction projects a 73-66 win for Western Kentucky, who are favored by our model.

The Lady Toppers enter this contest following a 76-67 win over North Texas on Saturday.

Western Kentucky vs. UAB Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

Western Kentucky vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 73, UAB 66

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

Against the Rice Owls, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Toppers picked up their signature win of the season on December 29, a 79-74 road victory.

The Lady Toppers have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (eight).

Western Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

79-74 on the road over Rice (No. 83) on December 29

62-59 at home over UTEP (No. 112) on March 2

77-75 on the road over UTEP (No. 112) on February 4

66-55 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 118) on January 19

48-25 at home over Little Rock (No. 159) on December 11

Western Kentucky Performance Insights