Western Kentucky vs. UAB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - C-USA Tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Ford Center at The Star has the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (17-12) taking on the UAB Blazers (14-16) at 2:30 PM ET on March 9. Our computer prediction projects a 73-66 win for Western Kentucky, who are favored by our model.
The Lady Toppers enter this contest following a 76-67 win over North Texas on Saturday.
Western Kentucky vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
Western Kentucky vs. UAB Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Kentucky 73, UAB 66
Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- Against the Rice Owls, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lady Toppers picked up their signature win of the season on December 29, a 79-74 road victory.
- The Lady Toppers have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (eight).
Western Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-74 on the road over Rice (No. 83) on December 29
- 62-59 at home over UTEP (No. 112) on March 2
- 77-75 on the road over UTEP (No. 112) on February 4
- 66-55 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 118) on January 19
- 48-25 at home over Little Rock (No. 159) on December 11
Western Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Lady Toppers' +33 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.0 points per game (85th in college basketball) while giving up 68.8 per outing (285th in college basketball).
- Western Kentucky is posting 73.1 points per game this season in conference games, which is 3.1 more points per game than its season average (70.0).
- Offensively the Lady Toppers have played worse when playing at home this season, putting up 69.9 points per game, compared to 70.0 per game away from home.
- Defensively, Western Kentucky has been better at home this season, allowing 66.4 points per game, compared to 71.1 away from home.
- The Lady Toppers' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 73.0 points per contest compared to the 70.0 they've averaged this year.
