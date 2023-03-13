Jaren Jackson Jr. plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates match up versus the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on March 11, Jackson produced 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in a 112-108 win versus the Mavericks.

In this piece we'll break down Jackson's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 17.0 18.4 Rebounds 7.5 6.6 6.7 Assists -- 0.9 0.7 PRA 28.5 24.5 25.8 PR 27.5 23.6 25.1 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.6



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Mavericks

Jackson is responsible for taking 9.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 9.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Jackson's Grizzlies average 104.4 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Mavericks are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Mavericks are 14th in the league, giving up 113.2 points per game.

On the boards, the Mavericks are ranked 18th in the NBA, allowing 43.9 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.6 assists per game.

The Mavericks concede 11 made 3-pointers per game, best in the NBA.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 33 14 7 0 0 2 0

