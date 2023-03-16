Thursday's game between the Boise State Broncos (24-9) and Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) matching up at Golden 1 Center has a projected final score of 68-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Boise State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:35 PM ET on March 16.

Based on our computer prediction, Boise State is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 1.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 127.5 over/under.

Northwestern vs. Boise State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Line: Northwestern -1.5

Northwestern -1.5 Point Total: 127.5

127.5 Moneyline (To Win): Northwestern -125, Boise State +105

Northwestern vs. Boise State Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 68, Northwestern 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern vs. Boise State

Pick ATS: Boise State (+1.5)



Boise State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (127.5)



Northwestern's record against the spread this season is 16-12-0, and Boise State's is 15-14-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wildcats are 10-18-0 and the Broncos are 17-12-0. The two teams combine to score 139.9 points per game, 12.4 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Northwestern is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall while Boise State has gone 2-8 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 5.2 points per game (scoring 67.7 points per game to rank 281st in college basketball while giving up 62.5 per contest to rank 18th in college basketball) and have a +166 scoring differential overall.

Northwestern records 32.1 rebounds per game (157th in college basketball) compared to the 31.8 of its opponents.

Northwestern makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (139th in college basketball) at a 32.1% rate (291st in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make while shooting 33.9% from deep.

The Wildcats rank 228th in college basketball by averaging 91.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 29th in college basketball, allowing 84.8 points per 100 possessions.

Northwestern has committed 4.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.1 (seventh in college basketball play) while forcing 13.7 (62nd in college basketball).

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos outscore opponents by 7.9 points per game (posting 72.2 points per game, 166th in college basketball, and allowing 64.3 per contest, 34th in college basketball) and have a +261 scoring differential.

The 33.2 rebounds per game Boise State accumulates rank 89th in the country, 3.8 more than the 29.4 its opponents record.

Boise State makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents.

Boise State forces 11.4 turnovers per game (229th in college basketball) while committing 10.6 (50th in college basketball).

