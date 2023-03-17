The Memphis Grizzlies (41-27) hit the road in Southwest Division action against the San Antonio Spurs (18-51) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Grizzlies are favored by 8.5 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: AT&T Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 121 - Spurs 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 8.5)

Grizzlies (- 8.5) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



The Grizzlies (32-33-3 ATS) have covered the spread 47.1% of the time, 6.5% more often than the Spurs (28-41-0) this year.

Memphis (7-6-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (50%) than San Antonio (12-16) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (42.9%).

Memphis' games have gone over the total 42.6% of the time this season (29 out of 68), less often than San Antonio's games have (39 out of 69).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 39-13, a better record than the Spurs have posted (16-50) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Memphis is averaging 115.7 points per game this season (11th-ranked in NBA), but it has really shined defensively, giving up only 111.9 points per game (fifth-best).

The Grizzlies rank 11th in the NBA with 25.4 assists per game.

The Grizzlies rank 19th in the NBA with 11.5 threes per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 25th with a 34.4% shooting percentage from downtown.

So far this year, Memphis has taken 63.6% two-pointers, accounting for 73.3% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.4% threes (26.7% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.