The No. 13 Kent State Golden Flashes (28-6) are looking to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (22-11) on Friday. This 4-13 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket is scheduled for 9:55 PM.

Indiana vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers are shooting 49% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points higher than the 40.3% the Golden Flashes allow to opponents.

Indiana is 21-7 when it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.

The Hoosiers are the 98th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Flashes rank 138th.

The 75 points per game the Hoosiers average are 9.3 more points than the Golden Flashes allow (65.7).

Indiana has an 18-5 record when putting up more than 65.7 points.

Kent State Stats Insights

The Golden Flashes' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

Kent State has compiled a 21-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Golden Flashes are the 138th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoosiers sit at 254th.

The Golden Flashes' 76.6 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 68.5 the Hoosiers allow.

Kent State is 23-4 when giving up fewer than 75 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Indiana has fared better when playing at home this year, posting 80.1 points per game, compared to 67.5 per game in away games.

When playing at home, the Hoosiers are surrendering 6.8 fewer points per game (65.4) than on the road (72.2).

When playing at home, Indiana is making 1.8 more threes per game (6.4) than on the road (4.6). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in away games (33.3%).

Kent State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Kent State scores 83.9 points per game. On the road, it scores 68.3.

At home the Golden Flashes are giving up 65.7 points per game, 0.5 more than they are on the road (65.2).

Beyond the arc, Kent State knocks down fewer treys away (7.2 per game) than at home (8.5), and makes a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (35.5%) too.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/5/2023 Michigan W 75-73 Assembly Hall 3/10/2023 Maryland W 70-60 United Center 3/11/2023 Penn State L 77-73 United Center 3/17/2023 Kent State - MVP Arena

Kent State Schedule