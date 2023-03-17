Friday's game that pits the Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) versus the Providence Friars (21-11) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 75-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kentucky, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:10 PM on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Providence is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 4.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 143.5 total.

Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Kentucky -4.5

Kentucky -4.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kentucky -200, Providence +165

Kentucky vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 75, Providence 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Providence

Pick ATS: Providence (+4.5)



Providence (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Kentucky has put together a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season, while Providence is 16-12-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Wildcats are 19-11-0 and the Friars are 14-14-0. The teams average 153.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Kentucky has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Providence has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +225 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.1 points per game. They're putting up 75.1 points per game to rank 97th in college basketball and are giving up 68 per outing to rank 119th in college basketball.

Kentucky ranks ninth in college basketball at 36.2 rebounds per game. That's 9.3 more than the 26.9 its opponents average.

Kentucky makes 6.4 three-pointers per game (287th in college basketball) at a 35.4% rate (107th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make while shooting 33.1% from deep.

The Wildcats average 98.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (60th in college basketball), and give up 89.2 points per 100 possessions (115th in college basketball).

Kentucky has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (71st in college basketball play) while forcing 10.4 (311th in college basketball).

