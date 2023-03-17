The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) and the No. 11 seed Providence Friars (21-11) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 7:10 PM. The contest airs on CBS.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Friars allow to opponents.

In games Kentucky shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 17-4 overall.

The Wildcats are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 29th.

The Wildcats record just 3.8 more points per game (75.1) than the Friars give up (71.3).

Kentucky has a 15-4 record when putting up more than 71.3 points.

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars are shooting 45.9% from the field, 3% higher than the 42.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Providence has a 19-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.9% from the field.

The Friars are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at third.

The Friars average 10.1 more points per game (78.1) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (68).

Providence is 17-4 when giving up fewer than 75.1 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home, Kentucky is posting seven more points per game (78.4) than it is away from home (71.4).

In 2022-23, the Wildcats are allowing 64.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 70.9.

At home, Kentucky is sinking 0.9 more treys per game (6.6) than in road games (5.7). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to on the road (33.1%).

Providence Home & Away Comparison

At home Providence is scoring 82.9 points per game, nine more than it is averaging away (73.9).

At home the Friars are giving up 70.5 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than they are on the road (71.8).

Beyond the arc, Providence drains fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (7.1), and makes a lower percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (37%) too.

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/1/2023 Vanderbilt L 68-66 Rupp Arena 3/4/2023 @ Arkansas W 88-79 Bud Walton Arena 3/10/2023 Vanderbilt L 80-73 Bridgestone Arena 3/17/2023 Providence - Greensboro Coliseum

Providence Schedule