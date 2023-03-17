The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) and the No. 11 seed Providence Friars (21-11) meet on Friday at 7:10 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on CBS.

Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Kentucky is 17-4 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Friars are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at ninth.

The 75.1 points per game the Wildcats record are just 3.8 more points than the Friars give up (71.3).

Kentucky is 15-4 when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Kentucky scores 78.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 71.4 points per game in road games, a difference of seven points per contest.

At home, the Wildcats are allowing 6.8 fewer points per game (64.1) than in road games (70.9).

In home games, Kentucky is averaging 0.9 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than in road games (5.7). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to when playing on the road (33.1%).

Kentucky Schedule