Kentucky vs. Providence: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 11th-seeded Providence Friars (21-11) take the court as 4.5-point underdogs against the No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The contest starts at 7:10 PM on CBS. Here's what you need to know when filling out your brackets for this 6-11 matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5 points.
Kentucky vs. Providence Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kentucky
|-4.5
|144.5
Kentucky vs Providence Betting Records & Stats
- The Wildcats are 15-15-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Kentucky has won 13 of its 19 games, or 68.4%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 65.5% chance to win.
- Providence's ATS record is 16-12-0 this season.
- The Friars have a win-loss record of 2-5 with odds of +155 or worse this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Providence has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Kentucky vs. Providence Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 144.5
|% of Games Over 144.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kentucky
|14
|46.7%
|75.1
|153.2
|68
|139.3
|140.7
|Providence
|14
|50%
|78.1
|153.2
|71.3
|139.3
|143
Additional Kentucky vs Providence Insights & Trends
- Kentucky is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.
- Seven of Wildcats' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Providence has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Six of the Friars' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- The 75.1 points per game the Wildcats average are only 3.8 more points than the Friars give up (71.3).
- Kentucky is 11-7 against the spread and 15-4 overall when scoring more than 71.3 points.
- The Friars put up 10.1 more points per game (78.1) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (68).
- When it scores more than 68 points, Providence is 15-8 against the spread and 20-5 overall.
Kentucky vs. Providence Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kentucky
|15-15-0
|10-11
|19-11-0
|Providence
|16-12-0
|2-4
|14-14-0
Kentucky vs. Providence Home/Away Splits
|Kentucky
|Providence
|14-4
|Home Record
|15-2
|6-3
|Away Record
|6-6
|9-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-5-0
|6-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-4-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.9
|71.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.9
|10-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-6-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
