The No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) are 4.5-point favorites to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 11 Providence Friars (21-11) on Friday, starting at 7:10 PM on CBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 6-11 matchup before filling out your bracket. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5.

Kentucky vs. Providence Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -4.5 144.5

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

In 14 games this season, Kentucky and its opponents have scored more than 144.5 combined points.

Kentucky has had an average of 143.1 points in its games this season, 1.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Wildcats are 15-15-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Kentucky has been favored 21 times and won 13, or 61.9%, of those games.

This season, Kentucky has won 13 of its 19 games, or 68.4%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Kentucky.

Kentucky vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 14 46.7% 75.1 153.2 68 139.3 140.7 Providence 14 50% 78.1 153.2 71.3 139.3 143

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

Kentucky has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Wildcats have hit the over seven times.

The Wildcats put up 75.1 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 71.3 the Friars allow.

Kentucky has an 11-7 record against the spread and a 15-4 record overall when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Kentucky vs. Providence Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 15-15-0 10-11 19-11-0 Providence 16-12-0 2-4 14-14-0

Kentucky vs. Providence Home/Away Splits

Kentucky Providence 14-4 Home Record 15-2 6-3 Away Record 6-6 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

