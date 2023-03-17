The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (25-7) and the No. 12 seed Drake Bulldogs (27-7) will meet on Friday at 7:25 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The matchup airs on TBS.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami vs. Drake matchup in this article.

Miami vs. Drake Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Miami vs. Drake Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Miami vs. Drake Betting Trends

Miami has covered 17 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, 14 out of the Hurricanes' 31 games have hit the over.

Drake is 15-18-0 ATS this season.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total 15 out of 33 times this year.

Miami Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Miami is 29th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), much higher than its computer rankings (36th).

The Hurricanes' national championship odds are the same now (+10000) compared to the beginning of the season (+10000).

The implied probability of Miami winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

Drake Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +60000

+60000 Sportsbooks have moved the Bulldogs' national championship odds down from +25000 at the start of the season to +60000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 14th-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Drake has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

