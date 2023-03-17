Friday's game at Colonial Life Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) squaring off against the Norfolk State Spartanettes (26-6) at 2:00 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-42 victory as our model heavily favors South Carolina.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Gamecocks secured a 74-58 win against Tennessee.

South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 80, Norfolk State 42

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks notched their signature win of the season on November 20, when they defeated the Stanford Cardinal, who rank No. 5 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 76-71.

The Gamecocks have 15 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, South Carolina is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

South Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on November 20

81-77 on the road over UConn (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 5

88-64 at home over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on February 12

81-56 on the road over Maryland (No. 6/AP Poll) on November 11

74-58 over Tennessee (No. 23/AP Poll) on March 5

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Spartanettes took down the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 23 by a score of 48-43.

The Gamecocks have tied for the 92nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (five).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Norfolk State is 23-2 (.920%) -- the second-most victories.

Norfolk State 2022-23 Best Wins

48-43 over Marshall (No. 188) on November 23

70-52 at home over William & Mary (No. 207) on December 21

70-55 over UT Martin (No. 217) on November 22

64-37 at home over Howard (No. 233) on January 14

56-52 over Howard (No. 233) on March 11

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 30.3 points per game (scoring 81.4 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball while giving up 51.1 per contest to rank fourth in college basketball) and have a +971 scoring differential overall.

In conference matchups, South Carolina tallies fewer points per contest (80.0) than its season average (81.4).

The Gamecocks are putting up 86.2 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 77.2 points per contest.

Defensively, South Carolina has played better at home this year, giving up 47.5 points per game, compared to 54.2 when playing on the road.

The Gamecocks have been racking up 79.6 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 81.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Norfolk State Performance Insights