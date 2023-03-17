Western Kentucky vs. Kansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 17
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (19-11) versus the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (19-13) at Allen Fieldhouse should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-61 in favor of Kansas, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Lady Toppers' most recent contest on Saturday ended in an 82-70 loss to Middle Tennessee.
Western Kentucky vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
Western Kentucky vs. Kansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 77, Western Kentucky 61
Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Toppers picked up their best win of the season on December 29, when they claimed a 79-74 victory over the Rice Owls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 85) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Jayhawks are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.
Western Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-74 on the road over Rice (No. 85) on December 29
- 62-59 at home over UTEP (No. 107) on March 2
- 77-75 on the road over UTEP (No. 107) on February 4
- 66-55 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 128) on January 19
- 48-25 at home over Little Rock (No. 160) on December 11
Western Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Lady Toppers are outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game, with a +40 scoring differential overall. They put up 70 points per game (84th in college basketball) and allow 68.8 per contest (286th in college basketball).
- In C-USA action, Western Kentucky has averaged 3.1 more points (73.1) than overall (70) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Lady Toppers average 69.9 points per game. On the road, they score 70.
- In 2022-23 Western Kentucky is conceding 4.7 fewer points per game at home (66.4) than away (71.1).
- The Lady Toppers are putting up 72.5 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 2.5 more than their average for the season (70).
