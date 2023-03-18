Saturday's game that pits the Baylor Bears (19-12) against the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-66 in favor of Baylor. Tipoff is at TBA on March 18.

In their last game on Friday, the Bears suffered a 74-63 loss to Iowa State.

Baylor vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Baylor vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 67, Alabama 66

Baylor Schedule Analysis

The Bears defeated the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats in a 75-70 win on November 26, which was their signature win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 5-10 (.333%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins, but also tied for the 23rd-most defeats.

Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins

75-70 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on November 26

63-54 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 27

76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 4

81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 3

77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 41) on February 1

Alabama Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on January 15, the Crimson Tide took down the Ole Miss Rebels, a top 50 team (No. 28) in our computer rankings, by a score of 63-58.

The Crimson Tide have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (three).

Alabama has five wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in Division 1.

Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

63-58 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 28) on January 15

56-53 at home over Georgia (No. 39) on December 29

69-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 49) on January 26

76-69 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on February 5

61-58 over Wake Forest (No. 81) on November 23

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 9.3 points per game (scoring 72 points per game to rank 58th in college basketball while allowing 62.7 per outing to rank 132nd in college basketball) and have a +287 scoring differential overall.

With 69.6 points per game in Big 12 action, Baylor is posting 2.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (72 PPG).

In home games, the Bears are scoring 3.1 more points per game (73.1) than they are away from home (70).

At home, Baylor is allowing 10.5 fewer points per game (57.3) than when playing on the road (67.8).

The Bears have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 68.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.5 points fewer than the 72 they've scored this year.

Alabama Performance Insights