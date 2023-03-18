The Memphis Grizzlies (42-27) and the Golden State Warriors (36-35) take the floor in a game with no set line at FedExForum on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and NBCS-BA. The over/under is 235.5 in the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under - - 235.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

In 21 of 69 games this season, Memphis and its opponents have combined to total more than 235.5 points.

The average total in Memphis' games this season is 227.9, 7.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Grizzlies' ATS record is 34-35-0 this season.

Memphis has been the favorite in 53 games this season and won 40 (75.5%) of those contests.

This season, Memphis has won 40 of its 53 games, or 75.5%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The Grizzlies have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Warriors Total Facts Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 21 30.4% 115.8 234.1 112.1 230 230.7 Warriors 36 50.7% 118.3 234.1 117.9 230 233.1

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.

Four of Grizzlies' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Memphis has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 21 times in 33 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 13 times in 36 opportunities in road games.

The Grizzlies put up 115.8 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 117.9 the Warriors allow.

When Memphis totals more than 117.9 points, it is 23-8 against the spread and 26-5 overall.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against + Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 34-35 0-0 30-39 Warriors 33-38 0-0 40-31

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Grizzlies Warriors 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 118.3 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 23-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 27-25 26-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 30-22 112.1 Points Allowed (PG) 117.9 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 29-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-7 36-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-5

