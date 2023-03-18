Saturday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (23-11) and the Drake Bulldogs (22-9) at Moody Center should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-69, with Louisville coming out on top. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on March 18.

Last time out, the Cardinals lost 75-67 to Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Louisville vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Louisville vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 72, Drake 69

Louisville Schedule Analysis

On March 4, the Cardinals captured their signature win of the season, a 64-38 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Cardinals are 7-10 (.412%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins, but also tied for the 23rd-most losses.

Louisville has eight wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 26) on January 15

71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on February 23

Drake Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs registered their best win of the season on November 19, when they claimed an 80-62 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 51) in our computer rankings.

Drake has five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on November 19

80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 61) on November 7

94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 67) on January 6

89-71 over Belmont (No. 67) on March 12

74-54 over Illinois State (No. 79) on March 11

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals' +324 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.8 points per game (49th in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per contest (148th in college basketball).

On offense, Louisville is putting up 69.9 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (72.8 points per game) is 2.9 PPG higher.

In home games, the Cardinals are posting 6.1 more points per game (77.2) than they are on the road (71.1).

Louisville is giving up 62.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 2.5 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (64.9).

The Cardinals' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 68.5 points a contest compared to the 72.8 they've averaged this year.

Drake Performance Insights