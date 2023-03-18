Saturday's game that pits the Louisville Cardinals (23-11) against the Drake Bulldogs (22-9) at Moody Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-69 in favor of Louisville. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on March 18.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 75-67 loss to Virginia Tech in their last game on Sunday.

Louisville vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Louisville vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 72, Drake 69

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals took down the No. 10-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 64-38, on March 4, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Cardinals have six Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 21st-most in the country. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 23rd-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Louisville is 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 31) on January 15

71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on February 23

Drake Schedule Analysis

When the Bulldogs defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 50 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 80-62 on November 19, it was their season's best win.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Drake is 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 50) on November 19

80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 57) on November 7

94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on January 6

89-71 over Belmont (No. 76) on March 12

74-54 over Illinois State (No. 81) on March 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals' +324 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.8 points per game (50th in college basketball) while giving up 63.2 per contest (148th in college basketball).

Louisville's offense has been less effective in ACC contests this year, tallying 69.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 72.8 PPG.

Offensively, the Cardinals have played better in home games this year, putting up 77.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game away from home.

In home games, Louisville is allowing 2.5 fewer points per game (62.4) than away from home (64.9).

In their last 10 games, the Cardinals have been racking up 68.5 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 72.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Drake Performance Insights