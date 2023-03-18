Saturday's game at Moody Center has the Louisville Cardinals (23-11) taking on the Drake Bulldogs (22-9) at 7:30 PM (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a 72-69 victory for Louisville, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 75-67 loss to Virginia Tech in their last outing on Sunday.

Louisville vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Louisville vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 72, Drake 69

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' signature victory this season came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 10). The Cardinals brought home the 64-38 win at a neutral site on March 4.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cardinals are 6-10 (.375%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins, but also tied for the 23rd-most defeats.

Louisville has nine wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 31) on January 15

71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on February 23

Drake Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs registered their signature win of the season on November 19, when they grabbed an 80-62 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 50), according to our computer rankings.

Drake has four wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 50) on November 19

80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 58) on November 7

94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on January 6

89-71 over Belmont (No. 76) on March 12

74-54 over Illinois State (No. 81) on March 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +324 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.8 points per game (51st in college basketball) and give up 63.2 per outing (148th in college basketball).

In conference tilts, Louisville puts up fewer points per contest (69.9) than its overall average (72.8).

The Cardinals are scoring 77.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 71.1 points per contest.

Louisville is ceding 62.4 points per game this year at home, which is 2.5 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (64.9).

The Cardinals have been racking up 68.5 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 72.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Drake Performance Insights