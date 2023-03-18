Saturday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (23-11) and the Drake Bulldogs (22-9) at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-69 based on our computer prediction, with Louisville securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM on March 18.

In their last time out, the Cardinals lost 75-67 to Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Louisville vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Louisville vs. Drake Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Louisville 72, Drake 69

Louisville Schedule Analysis

  • The Cardinals' signature win this season came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 10). The Cardinals took home the 64-38 win at a neutral site on March 4.
  • The Cardinals have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (six), but also have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (10).
  • Louisville has nine wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
  • 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
  • 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
  • 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 31) on January 15
  • 71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on February 23

Drake Schedule Analysis

  • On November 19 versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 50) in our computer rankings, the Bulldogs registered their best win of the season, an 80-62 victory at home.
  • Drake has four wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 50) on November 19
  • 80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 58) on November 7
  • 94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on January 6
  • 89-71 over Belmont (No. 76) on March 12
  • 74-54 over Illinois State (No. 81) on March 11

Louisville Performance Insights

  • The Cardinals average 72.8 points per game (51st in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per contest (148th in college basketball). They have a +324 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.
  • Louisville's offense has been worse in ACC games this year, tallying 69.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.8 PPG.
  • The Cardinals are putting up 77.2 points per game this year at home, which is 6.1 more points than they're averaging in away games (71.1).
  • Louisville gives up 62.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 64.9 in road games.
  • The Cardinals have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 68.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.3 points fewer than the 72.8 they've scored this season.

Drake Performance Insights

  • The Bulldogs' +422 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.1 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per contest (208th in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, Drake has put up 77.5 points per game in MVC play, and 79.1 overall.
  • At home the Bulldogs are scoring 82 points per game, eight more than they are averaging away (74).
  • Drake allows 62.7 points per game at home, and 66.4 away.
  • The Bulldogs are compiling 80 points per game over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 79.1.

