Saturday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (23-11) and the Drake Bulldogs (22-9) at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-69 based on our computer prediction, with Louisville securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM on March 18.

In their last time out, the Cardinals lost 75-67 to Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Louisville vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Louisville vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 72, Drake 69

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' signature win this season came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 10). The Cardinals took home the 64-38 win at a neutral site on March 4.

The Cardinals have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (six), but also have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (10).

Louisville has nine wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 31) on January 15

71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on February 23

Drake Schedule Analysis

On November 19 versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 50) in our computer rankings, the Bulldogs registered their best win of the season, an 80-62 victory at home.

Drake has four wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

Drake 2022-23 Best Wins

80-62 at home over Nebraska (No. 50) on November 19

80-67 at home over Green Bay (No. 58) on November 7

94-63 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on January 6

89-71 over Belmont (No. 76) on March 12

74-54 over Illinois State (No. 81) on March 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals average 72.8 points per game (51st in college basketball) while allowing 63.2 per contest (148th in college basketball). They have a +324 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game.

Louisville's offense has been worse in ACC games this year, tallying 69.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.8 PPG.

The Cardinals are putting up 77.2 points per game this year at home, which is 6.1 more points than they're averaging in away games (71.1).

Louisville gives up 62.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 64.9 in road games.

The Cardinals have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 68.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.3 points fewer than the 72.8 they've scored this season.

Drake Performance Insights