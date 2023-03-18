How to Watch the Ohio State vs. JMU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (25-7) will aim to beat the No. 14 seed James Madison Dukes (26-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Value City Arena. This contest tips off at 1:30 PM.
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
Ohio State vs. JMU Scoring Comparison
- The Dukes' 69.7 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 68.3 the Buckeyes allow.
- JMU has put together a 15-0 record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.
- Ohio State is 17-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.7 points.
- The Buckeyes score 20.6 more points per game (80.8) than the Dukes allow (60.2).
- When Ohio State totals more than 60.2 points, it is 23-4.
- JMU has a 23-7 record when giving up fewer than 80.8 points.
- This year the Buckeyes are shooting 46.4% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Dukes concede.
- The Dukes shoot 34.9% from the field, 7.7% lower than the Buckeyes concede.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Michigan
|W 81-79
|Target Center
|3/4/2023
|Indiana
|W 79-75
|Target Center
|3/5/2023
|Iowa
|L 105-72
|Target Center
|3/18/2023
|JMU
|-
|Value City Arena
JMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Marshall
|W 62-43
|Pensacola Bay Center
|3/5/2023
|Old Dominion
|W 70-64
|Pensacola Bay Center
|3/6/2023
|Texas State
|W 81-51
|Pensacola Bay Center
|3/18/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
