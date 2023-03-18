How to Watch the UConn vs. Vermont Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 15th-seeded Vermont Catamounts (25-6) take the court against the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (29-5) on Saturday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The contest tips off at 3:00 PM.
UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
UConn vs. Vermont Scoring Comparison
- The Catamounts' 61.6 points per game are just three more points than the 58.6 the Huskies give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 58.6 points, Vermont is 17-1.
- UConn has an 18-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.6 points.
- The Huskies record 22.9 more points per game (75.7) than the Catamounts give up (52.8).
- UConn has a 26-4 record when putting up more than 52.8 points.
- Vermont is 22-4 when giving up fewer than 75.7 points.
- The Huskies shoot 49.1% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Catamounts allow defensively.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Georgetown
|W 69-39
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/5/2023
|Marquette
|W 81-52
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/6/2023
|Villanova
|W 67-56
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/18/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
Vermont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|Bryant
|W 56-49
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|3/5/2023
|UMBC
|W 75-63
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|3/10/2023
|Albany
|W 38-36
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|3/18/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
