Sunday's game features the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (20-13) and the Cleveland State Vikings (21-13) squaring off at Ocean Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 72-70 victory for Eastern Kentucky according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on March 19.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

TV: FloSports

Venue: Ocean Center

Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 72, Cleveland State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Kentucky (-0.4)

Eastern Kentucky (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 142.1

Eastern Kentucky is 17-10-0 against the spread this season compared to Cleveland State's 16-15-0 ATS record. The Colonels have gone over the point total in 11 games, while Vikings games have gone over 18 times. Eastern Kentucky is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games, while Cleveland State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Colonels have a +173 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 77.4 points per game to rank 49th in college basketball and are giving up 72.1 per contest to rank 240th in college basketball.

Eastern Kentucky pulls down 36.8 rebounds per game (seventh in college basketball) while conceding 33.9 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.9 boards per game.

Eastern Kentucky connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (55th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2. It shoots 33.7% from deep while its opponents hit 33.4% from long range.

The Colonels' 92.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 210th in college basketball, and the 86.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 54th in college basketball.

Eastern Kentucky has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.3 turnovers per game, committing 11.7 (158th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.0 (46th in college basketball).

