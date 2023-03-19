The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) and the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) will meet in the NCAA Tournament with a place in the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum, tipping off at 2:40 PM.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Kansas State matchup in this article.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Kentucky is 16-17-0 ATS this season.

A total of 20 out of the Kentucky Wildcats' 33 games this season have hit the over.

Kansas State has put together a 21-11-1 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 17 Kansas State Wildcats games this year have hit the over.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Kentucky's national championship odds (+3000) place it 15th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 19th-best.

Sportsbooks have moved the Kentucky Wildcats' national championship odds down from +900 at the beginning of the season to +3000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 70th-biggest change.

Kentucky has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 The Kansas State Wildcats' national championship odds have improved from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +5000, the 45th-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas State has a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.