Sunday's contest between the Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) and the Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) at Greensboro Coliseum is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Kentucky coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:40 PM ET on March 19.

According to our computer prediction, Kansas State projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup versus Kentucky. The over/under is currently listed at 145.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Kentucky -2.5

Kentucky -2.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kentucky -150, Kansas State +125

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 72, Kansas State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Kansas State

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+2.5)



Kansas State (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Kentucky's record against the spread so far this season is 16-15-0, while Kansas State's is 21-10-0. The Kentucky Wildcats have hit the over in 19 games, while Kansas State Wildcats games have gone over 16 times. The teams score 150.1 points per game, 4.6 more points than this matchup's total. Kentucky is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 games, while Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Kentucky Wildcats outscore opponents by seven points per game (scoring 74.6 points per game to rank 110th in college basketball while giving up 67.6 per outing to rank 103rd in college basketball) and have a +233 scoring differential overall.

The 36.5 rebounds per game Kentucky averages rank ninth in the country, and are 9.6 more than the 26.9 its opponents record per contest.

Kentucky connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (289th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 35.2% from deep while its opponents hit 32.7% from long range.

The Kentucky Wildcats put up 97.9 points per 100 possessions (72nd in college basketball), while allowing 88.6 points per 100 possessions (94th in college basketball).

Kentucky has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (71st in college basketball play) while forcing 10.4 (310th in college basketball).

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Kansas State Wildcats put up 75.5 points per game (84th in college basketball) while giving up 68.9 per outing (141st in college basketball). They have a +219 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The 32.2 rebounds per game Kansas State accumulates rank 149th in college basketball, 2.3 more than the 29.9 its opponents grab.

Kansas State makes 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 33.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30%.

Kansas State forces 14.3 turnovers per game (36th in college basketball) while committing 13.7 (322nd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.