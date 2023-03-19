Sunday's game between the Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) and Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) squaring off at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Kentucky, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:40 PM ET on March 19.

According to our computer prediction, Kansas State is projected to cover the spread (2.5) against Kentucky. The two teams are projected to go under the 144.5 total.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Kentucky -2.5

Kentucky -2.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kentucky -160, Kansas State +135

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 72, Kansas State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Kansas State

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+2.5)



Kansas State (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Kentucky's record against the spread so far this season is 16-15-0, and Kansas State's is 21-10-0. A total of 19 out of the Kentucky Wildcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and 16 of the Kansas State Wildcats' games have gone over. The two teams score 150.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 games, Kentucky has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Kentucky Wildcats outscore opponents by seven points per game (scoring 74.6 points per game to rank 109th in college basketball while allowing 67.6 per contest to rank 102nd in college basketball) and have a +233 scoring differential overall.

Kentucky wins the rebound battle by 9.6 boards on average. It records 36.5 rebounds per game, which ranks ninth in college basketball, while its opponents grab 26.9 per outing.

Kentucky knocks down 6.3 three-pointers per game (289th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

The Kentucky Wildcats rank 72nd in college basketball with 97.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 94th in college basketball defensively with 88.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kentucky forces 10.4 turnovers per game (309th in college basketball) while committing 10.8 (71st in college basketball play).

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Kansas State Wildcats have a +219 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.6 points per game. They're putting up 75.5 points per game, 84th in college basketball, and are giving up 68.9 per outing to rank 141st in college basketball.

Kansas State ranks 149th in the nation at 32.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.3 more than the 29.9 its opponents average.

Kansas State connects on 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

Kansas State has committed 13.7 turnovers per game (322nd in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (36th in college basketball).

