Sunday's contest between the Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) and Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) going head to head at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 72-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Kentucky, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:40 PM ET on March 19.

Based on our computer prediction, Kansas State is projected to cover the spread (1.5) versus Kentucky. The two sides are expected to come in below the 145.5 over/under.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Line: Kentucky -1.5

Kentucky -1.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kentucky -125, Kansas State +105

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 72, Kansas State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Kansas State

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+1.5)



Kansas State (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Kentucky's record against the spread so far this season is 16-15-0, and Kansas State's is 21-10-0. A total of 19 out of the Kentucky Wildcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and 16 of the Kansas State Wildcats' games have gone over. The two teams score 150.1 points per game, 4.6 more points than this matchup's total. Kentucky has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the last 10 contests. Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Kentucky Wildcats' +233 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by seven points per game) is a result of scoring 74.6 points per game (110th in college basketball) while allowing 67.6 per contest (103rd in college basketball).

Kentucky records 36.5 rebounds per game (ninth in college basketball) while allowing 26.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 9.6 boards per game.

Kentucky knocks down 6.3 three-pointers per game (289th in college basketball) at a 35.2% rate (117th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

The Kentucky Wildcats rank 72nd in college basketball with 97.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 94th in college basketball defensively with 88.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kentucky and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Kentucky Wildcats commit 10.8 per game (71st in college basketball) and force 10.4 (310th in college basketball action).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.