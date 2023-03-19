The NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday includes a second-round matchup that pits the Kentucky Wildcats against the Kansas State Wildcats at 2:40 PM ET. The Kentucky Wildcats' Oscar Tshiebwe and the Wildcats' Markquis Nowell are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

Kentucky's Last Game

Kentucky was victorious in its most recent game versus Providence, 61-53, on Friday. Antonio Reeves was its top scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Antonio Reeves 22 3 0 0 0 5 Jacob Toppin 18 6 2 0 1 0 Oscar Tshiebwe 8 25 2 3 2 0

Kansas State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Kansas State defeated Montana State on Friday, 77-65. Its high scorer was Keyontae Johnson with 18 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyontae Johnson 18 8 3 0 1 0 Markquis Nowell 17 6 14 3 0 3 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 13 1 0 1 1 0

Kentucky Players to Watch

Tshiebwe paces the Kentucky Wildcats with 16.2 points per contest and 13.5 rebounds (first in the country), while also putting up 1.6 assists.

Jacob Toppin is averaging 12.7 points, 2.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Cason Wallace puts up a team-high 4.3 assists per game. He is also averaging 11.4 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 43.2% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Reeves puts up 14.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Chris Livingston posts 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell is the Kansas State Wildcats' top assist man (7.8 per game), and he posts 16.8 points and 3.6 rebounds. His assist average ranks him second in the country.

Johnson tops the Kansas State Wildcats in scoring (17.7 points per game) and rebounding (7.1), and puts up 2.2 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin is putting up 10.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 49.2% of his shots from the floor.

Desi Sills gets the Kansas State Wildcats 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He also posts 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Cam Carter is posting 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 37.2% of his shots from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.

Kentucky Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Oscar Tshiebwe 16.8 13.3 1.8 1.7 1.3 0 Jacob Toppin 14.9 7.8 2.5 0.6 0.3 1.1 Cason Wallace 9.6 3.1 5.4 1.7 0.4 0.4 Antonio Reeves 18.5 2 0.8 0.5 0.1 2.7 Chris Livingston 8.2 6.9 1.1 0.5 0.5 0.6

