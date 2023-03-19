Oscar Tshiebwe and Markquis Nowell are two players to watch on Sunday at 2:40 PM ET, when the Kentucky Wildcats go head to head with the Kansas State Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kentucky's Last Game

On Friday, in its most recent game, Kentucky beat Providence 61-53. With 22 points, Antonio Reeves was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Antonio Reeves 22 3 0 0 0 5 Jacob Toppin 18 6 2 0 1 0 Oscar Tshiebwe 8 25 2 3 2 0

Kentucky Players to Watch

Tshiebwe is tops on his team in both points (16.2) and rebounds (13.5) per game, and also averages 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 1 block.

Jacob Toppin is averaging 12.7 points, 2.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Cason Wallace leads the Kentucky Wildcats at 4.3 assists per contest, while also posting 3.5 rebounds and 11.4 points.

Reeves is averaging 14.6 points, 1.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Chris Livingston puts up 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kentucky Top Performers (Last 10 Games)