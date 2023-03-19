The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) take to the court against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) with a Sweet 16 spot in the East Region of the bracket on the line on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum. Kentucky is a 1.5-point favorite to advance in this second round matchup, which airs on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 145.5 points.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -1.5 145.5

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky and its opponents have gone over 145.5 combined points in 12 of 31 games this season.

Kentucky has an average total of 142.2 in its contests this year, 3.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Kentucky Wildcats have gone 16-15-0 ATS this season.

Kentucky has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 14 (63.6%) of those contests.

Kentucky has a record of 14-8, a 63.6% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kentucky has a 55.6% chance to win.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 12 38.7% 74.6 150.1 67.6 136.5 140.8 Kansas State 13 41.9% 75.5 150.1 68.9 136.5 141.1

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

Kentucky has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.

Six of Kentucky Wildcats' last 10 contests have hit the over.

The Kentucky Wildcats average 5.7 more points per game (74.6) than the Kansas State Wildcats allow (68.9).

Kentucky is 13-8 against the spread and 18-4 overall when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 16-15-0 12-13 19-12-0 Kansas State 21-10-0 6-8 16-15-0

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Kentucky Kansas State 14-4 Home Record 15-1 6-3 Away Record 4-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

