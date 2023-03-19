The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (22-11) will take to the court against the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. Kentucky is a 2.5-point favorite to take a step forward in the bracket, which begins at 2:40 PM on CBS. The over/under for the matchup is set at 144.5.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -2.5 144.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points in 14 of 31 games this season.

Kentucky has had an average of 142.2 points in its games this season, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Kentucky Wildcats are 16-15-0 ATS this season.

This season, Kentucky has been favored 22 times and won 14, or 63.6%, of those games.

Kentucky has a record of 14-7, a 66.7% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Kentucky.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 14 45.2% 74.6 150.1 67.6 136.5 140.8 Kansas State 14 45.2% 75.5 150.1 68.9 136.5 141.1

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

Kentucky has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Kentucky Wildcats have gone over the total six times.

The Kentucky Wildcats put up 5.7 more points per game (74.6) than the Kansas State Wildcats give up (68.9).

When Kentucky totals more than 68.9 points, it is 13-8 against the spread and 18-4 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 16-15-0 12-13 19-12-0 Kansas State 21-10-0 4-5 16-15-0

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Kentucky Kansas State 14-4 Home Record 15-1 6-3 Away Record 4-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.