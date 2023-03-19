The No. 6 seed from the East Region bracket, the Kentucky Wildcats (22-11), face the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (24-9) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. Kentucky has been installed as a 2.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup, which starts at 2:40 PM on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kentucky -2.5 144.5

Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Kentucky's 31 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 144.5 points 14 times.

The average total in Kentucky's contests this year is 142.2, 2.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Kentucky Wildcats are 16-15-0 ATS this season.

This season, Kentucky has won 14 out of the 22 games, or 63.6%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Kentucky has won 14 of its 20 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

Kentucky has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kentucky 14 45.2% 74.6 150.1 67.6 136.5 140.8 Kansas State 14 45.2% 75.5 150.1 68.9 136.5 141.1

Additional Kentucky Insights & Trends

Kentucky is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.

The Kentucky Wildcats have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.

The 74.6 points per game the Kentucky Wildcats record are 5.7 more points than the Kansas State Wildcats give up (68.9).

Kentucky is 13-8 against the spread and 18-4 overall when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kentucky 16-15-0 12-13 19-12-0 Kansas State 21-10-0 4-5 16-15-0

Kentucky vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits

Kentucky Kansas State 14-4 Home Record 15-1 6-3 Away Record 4-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 10-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

