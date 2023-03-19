Sunday's game between the UAB Blazers (26-9) and Morehead State Eagles (22-11) going head to head at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 80-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UAB, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on March 19.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Morehead State vs. UAB Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Morehead State vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 80, Morehead State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Morehead State vs. UAB

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-16.5)

UAB (-16.5) Computer Predicted Total: 143.1

UAB is 14-16-0 against the spread, while Morehead State's ATS record this season is 16-10-0. The Blazers are 20-10-0 and the Eagles are 9-17-0 in terms of going over the point total. UAB is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests, while Morehead State has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Morehead State Performance Insights

The Eagles are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +126 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.2 points per game (209th in college basketball) and allow 66.3 per contest (68th in college basketball).

Morehead State ranks 120th in the nation at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.3 more than the 29.3 its opponents average.

Morehead State knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) at a 35.4% rate (107th in college basketball), compared to the 5.7 per game its opponents make, at a 31.6% rate.

Morehead State forces 10.9 turnovers per game (270th in college basketball) while committing 11.1 (101st in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.