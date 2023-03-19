The New York Rangers (40-19-10) host the Nashville Predators (34-25-8) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO. The Rangers have won three games in a row.

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-245) Predators (+205) 6

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have been an underdog in 34 games this season, and won 16 (47.1%).

Nashville has not entered a game this season with longer odds on the moneyline than +205.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Predators have a 32.8% chance to win.

Nashville has played 33 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Predators vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 228 (11th) Goals 187 (28th) 189 (7th) Goals Allowed 193 (11th) 49 (13th) Power Play Goals 38 (24th) 40 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (10th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Predators with DraftKings.

Predators Advanced Stats

In Nashville's past 10 games, it has hit the over twice.

The Predators have averaged a total of 6.0 combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

During their past 10 games, Predators' game goal totals average 7.6 goals, 1.9 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Predators have scored 187 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 28th in the league.

The Predators' 193 total goals allowed (2.9 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

They have a -6 goal differential, which ranks 21st in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.