The Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) are dealing with five players on the injury report, including Jaren Jackson Jr., as they prepare for a Monday, March 20 game against the Dallas Mavericks (36-35) at FedExForum, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies head into this contest on the heels of a 133-119 victory over the Warriors on Saturday. Jackson scored a team-high 31 points for the Grizzlies in the win.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Jaren Jackson Jr. C Questionable Calf 17.5 6.6 0.9 Ja Morant PG Out Reconditioning 27.1 6.0 8.2 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10.0 5.5 1.3 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Shoulder 0.9 0.6 0.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Kyrie Irving: Questionable (Foot), Luka Doncic: Out (Thigh), Markieff Morris: Out (Knee), Tim Hardaway Jr.: Questionable (Illness)

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Grizzlies Season Insights

The 116.1 points per game the Grizzlies record are just 2.8 more points than the Mavericks give up (113.3).

Memphis has a 34-6 record when putting up more than 113.3 points.

On offense, the Grizzlies have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 116.7 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 116.1 they've put up over the course of this season.

Memphis makes 11.7 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 34.7% rate (23rd in the NBA), compared to the 12.9 per contest its opponents make while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc.

The Grizzlies score 111.3 points per 100 possessions (20th in the league), while allowing 107.6 points per 100 possessions (first in the NBA).

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -5 227

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.