Monday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (26-9) and Louisville Cardinals (24-11) squaring off at Moody Center has a projected final score of 71-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on March 20.

The Cardinals head into this matchup following an 83-81 victory against Drake on Saturday.

Louisville vs. Texas Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Louisville vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 71, Louisville 62

Louisville Schedule Analysis

When the Cardinals defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 10 in the AP's Top 25) on March 4 by a score of 64-38, it was their signature win of the year so far.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cardinals are 7-10 (.412%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins, but also tied for the 24th-most losses.

Louisville has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).

According to the RPI, the Longhorns have four wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 121st-most in Division 1.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4

71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 29) on January 15

83-81 over Drake (No. 44) on March 18

Louisville Performance Insights