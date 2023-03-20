Louisville vs. Texas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (26-9) and Louisville Cardinals (24-11) squaring off at Moody Center has a projected final score of 71-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on March 20.
The Cardinals head into this matchup following an 83-81 victory against Drake on Saturday.
Louisville vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Louisville vs. Texas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 71, Louisville 62
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- When the Cardinals defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (No. 10 in the AP's Top 25) on March 4 by a score of 64-38, it was their signature win of the year so far.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cardinals are 7-10 (.412%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins, but also tied for the 24th-most losses.
- Louisville has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).
- According to the RPI, the Longhorns have four wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 121st-most in Division 1.
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 29) on January 15
- 83-81 over Drake (No. 44) on March 18
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals outscore opponents by 9.4 points per game (posting 73.1 points per game, 49th in college basketball, and conceding 63.7 per outing, 161st in college basketball) and have a +326 scoring differential.
- In conference action, Louisville is putting up fewer points (69.9 per game) than it is overall (73.1) in 2022-23.
- At home the Cardinals are scoring 77.2 points per game, 6.1 more than they are averaging on the road (71.1).
- At home, Louisville gives up 62.4 points per game. On the road, it concedes 64.9.
- The Cardinals have fared worse offensively over their past 10 games, scoring 70.6 points per contest, 2.5 fewer points their than season average of 73.1.
