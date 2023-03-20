The No. 4 seed Texas Longhorns (26-9) take to the court against the No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals (24-11) with a Sweet 16 spot in the N/A Region of the bracket on the line on Monday at Moody Center.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ESPN

Texas vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 73.1 points per game are 16.1 more points than the 57 the Longhorns give up.

When it scores more than 57 points, Louisville is 21-5.

Texas' record is 23-6 when it allows fewer than 73.1 points.

The 73.5 points per game the Longhorns record are 9.8 more points than the Cardinals give up (63.7).

When Texas scores more than 63.7 points, it is 22-4.

Louisville is 19-6 when allowing fewer than 73.5 points.

This season the Longhorns are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.2% higher than the Cardinals concede.

The Cardinals shoot 45% from the field, just 7.9% higher than the Longhorns concede.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/11/2023 Oklahoma State W 64-57 Municipal Auditorium 3/12/2023 Iowa State L 61-51 Municipal Auditorium 3/18/2023 East Carolina W 79-40 Moody Center 3/20/2023 Louisville - Moody Center

Louisville Schedule