When the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (24-12) and Eastern Kentucky Colonels (22-13) square off at Ocean Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, Tevian Jones and Isaiah Cozart will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN2.

How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Southern Utah

Game Day: Tuesday, March 21

Tuesday, March 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida TV: ESPN2

Eastern Kentucky's Last Game

In its previous game, Eastern Kentucky beat Indiana State on Monday, 89-88 in OT. Its top scorer was Devontae Blanton with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devontae Blanton 32 8 4 0 0 2 Isaiah Cozart 11 10 2 1 3 0 Darden Kapiti 8 2 0 2 0 0

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Blanton is putting up a team-best 17.2 points per contest. And he is contributing 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists, making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

Cozart is No. 1 on the Colonels in rebounding (7.5 per game), and puts up 9.3 points and 0.4 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocked shots (ninth in the nation).

Michael Moreno is posting 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per contest.

Tayshawn Comer is No. 1 on the Colonels in assists (3.5 per game), and averages 7.9 points and 2.2 rebounds. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Cooper Robb is averaging 7.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 35.7% of his shots from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

